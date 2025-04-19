Missouri State University football player and Wichita native Todric McGee dies at 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Todric McGee, a Wichita native and senior football player at Missouri State University, died at the age of 21 on Saturday, the university announced.

The university says he passed away at a local hospital from injuries he sustained at his residence on Friday.

Details on the incident remain under investigation by authorities, according to the university.

"On behalf of the university and our entire department, we want to express our condolences to Todric's family, friends and teammates," said Missouri State Director of Athletics Patrick Ransdell. "This tragedy has shaken our football program to the core, and we want them to know we are here to support them in every way possible at this extremely difficult time."

McGee was a graduate of Wichita Northwest High School.

He was entering his fifth season with the Missouri State football program and was the team's starting safety in 2023 and 2024.

According to Ransdell, grief counseling services are available immediately for members of the university.

