Missouri Supreme Court denies Kevin Strickland's exoneration request

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Kevin Strickland's attempt to exonerate himself.

Strickland has been in prison for the last 43 years for a shooting that left three people dead and one other hurt on Aug. 25, 1978.

In May, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker, Strickland's attorney and the Midwest Innocence Project called for his conviction to be overturned .

At the time, they cited new evidence that has since emerged in his wrongful conviction.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project said that months after Strickland's conviction, a co-defendant described the events of the shooting and named three other people involved. None of them were Strickland.

On Wednesday, Baker said her office would continue to work to overturn the conviction.

"We are disappointed. But we are pursuing all avenues of exoneration for Mr. Strickland," Baker said a statement.

In an email to 41 Action News, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Supreme Court said "as is typical with such orders, no rationale was provided," as to why Strickland's request was denied.

