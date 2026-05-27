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Missouri Supreme Court rules unanimously in favor of Gov. Kehoe's authority to call special session

Vance
Colin E. Braley/AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to attendees before Vice President JD Vance takes the stage during an event at Milbank Manufacturing in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
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The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge from the NAACP that claimed no extraordinary occasion existed for Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe to call lawmakers into a special session on redistricting last year.

The court ruled unanimously that the state constitution gives governors discretion in calling special sessions.

The Supreme Court already has rejected two other challenges to a new U.S. House map that gives Republicans an improved chance to win another seat by reshaping a Democratic-held district based in Kansas City.

Opponents have one more possibility to stop the plan, with an initiative petition to put it to a statewide referendum.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway released a statement after news of the ruling broke, which reads below.

“This opinion represents yet another win for the people of Missouri and the Missouri FIRST Map, and another loss for left-wing lawfare. The Supreme Court unanimously ruled, almost immediately, that Governor Kehoe acted within his constitutional authority when he convened the special session which passed the Missouri FIRST Map. I’m proud of our talented team who continue to win for Missourians.”

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