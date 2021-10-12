Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Supreme Court suspends Columbia attorney's license

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KELLEY MCCALL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: A woman walks up the steps of the Missouri Supreme Court building Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2003, in Jefferson City, Mo. State officials said Wednesday that high mold levels found in parts of the 95-year-old building aren't hazardous enough to force its immediate closure.(AP Photo/Kelley McCall)
SUPREME COURT MOLD
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:24:41-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of Columbia attorney Dan Viets, a prominent advocate for legalizing marijuana.

Viets represented a brother and sister accused in a marijuana case in 2012. He was accused of a conflict of interest because the siblings eventually faced different levels of accusation.

The Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel sought the suspension. Viets' attorney had asked the court to issue only a reprimand.

Viets can apply for reinstatement in six months. He also was fined $1,000.

Viets has served for many years as state coordinator for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. He helped lead the successful 2018 effort to pass a constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana in Missouri.

Viets said attorneys are allowed to represent co-defendants but the issue was over the adequacy of the waiver form used.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage