Missouri Task Force 1 finishes mission in flooding disaster in Texas, will head home Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 will be returning home Monday after completing its mission to help in flood-ravaged Texas.

The task force completed its search mission on Saturday and received a demobilization order from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA activated the team on July 7, 2025.

Their first search assignment came on July 9.

Their efforts were on search and recovery operations along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

Four members are staying in Texas to help the Incident Support Team, along with one Human Remains Detection (HRD) canine team.

