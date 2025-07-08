Missouri Task Force 1 going to Texas, will help with water rescue operations, human remains detection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 left Columbia, Missouri, Monday night for Kerr County, Texas, to support search and rescue operations after a flooding disaster that's killed more than 100 people.

The task force was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release from Missouri Task Force 1.

The release states that a 50-member team left Boone County Fire District Headquarters in Columbia. The team should arrive Tuesday in Tuesday. Their mission could last up to 14 days, according to the news release.

The task force, according to the news release, will be on a Type III deployment that includes four HRD canines and handler and an additional Search Team Manager.

"Missouri Task Force 1 is an elite FEMA urban search and rescue team made up of firefighters, paramedics, physicians, structural engineers, canine handlers, and technical experts from across Missouri," the release states. "Equipped to operate in challenging and hazardous environments, the team provides capabilities in search, rescue, medical care, logistics, wide area search, and incident management."

NBC News reports at least 104 people have been killed across six counties as a result of the devastating floods.

The majority were killed in Kerr County, officials said — 56 adults and 28 children.