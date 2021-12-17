Watch
Missouri treasurer cracks down on schools with mask mandates

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
David A. Lieb/AP
Missouri state Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters after being appointed as the next state treasurer by Gov. Mike Parson during an event Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in the governor's office of the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Cassville, currently serves chairman of the House Budget Committee. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Scott Fitzpatrick
Posted at 5:20 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 18:20:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's treasurer no longer will help schools refinance bond debt unless they promise not to require face masks.

Missourinet first reported Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's new policy.

Fitzpatrick's spokeswoman said the policy is in response to Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's pledge to sue schools and local health departments if they enforce COVID-19 health mandates.

According to the Treasurer's Office, the following school districts were contacted:

  • Waren County R-III
  • Hannibal 60
  • North Platte
  • Lone Jack
  • Holden
  • Affton
  • Windsor
  • Harrisonville

A Treasurer's Office program helps school districts get lower interest rates on bond debt. Districts risk higher rates if superintendents don't certify that they'll comply with Schmitt's demands.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis-area nonprofit EducationPlus said school boards, not superintendents, make decisions on coronavirus rules.

