Missouri treasurer cracks down on schools with mask mandates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri's treasurer no longer will help schools refinance bond debt unless they promise not to require face masks.

Missourinet first reported Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's new policy.

Fitzpatrick's spokeswoman said the policy is in response to Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt's pledge to sue schools and local health departments if they enforce COVID-19 health mandates.

According to the Treasurer's Office, the following school districts were contacted:



Waren County R-III

Hannibal 60

North Platte

Lone Jack

Holden

Affton

Windsor

Harrisonville

A Treasurer's Office program helps school districts get lower interest rates on bond debt. Districts risk higher rates if superintendents don't certify that they'll comply with Schmitt's demands.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis-area nonprofit EducationPlus said school boards, not superintendents, make decisions on coronavirus rules.