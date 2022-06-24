Watch Now
Missouri trigger law goes into effect, bill bans abortion

Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 11:02:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mere moments after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down federal abortion projections, the state of Missouri took steps to ban abortion.

In 2019, Missouri passed a law that prohibits abortion after eight weeks of gestation unless there is a critical medical reason.

The legislation makes it a felony to perform non-emergent abortions after eight weeks.

The law is under legal challenge, but an overturn of Roe v. Wade would change the legal precedent and make the 2019 Missouri law enforceable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

