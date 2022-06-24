Missouri trigger law goes into effect, bill bans abortion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mere moments after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down federal abortion projections, the state of Missouri took steps to ban abortion.

In 2019, Missouri passed a law that prohibits abortion after eight weeks of gestation unless there is a critical medical reason.

The legislation makes it a felony to perform non-emergent abortions after eight weeks.

The law is under legal challenge, but an overturn of Roe v. Wade would change the legal precedent and make the 2019 Missouri law enforceable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

