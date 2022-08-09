Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Missouri will decide this November whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft’s office announced Tuesday a petition seeking to expand marijuana use and expunge cannabis-related criminal records was deemed sufficient.

“I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said in Tuesday’s release.

The proposed constitutional amendment will be listed on the ballot as Amendment 3 and if passed would allow for the possession, consumption, purchase and cultivation of marijuana for Missourians ages 21 or older.

Nonviolent marijuana offenses in the state would be expunged from criminal records.

Ashcroft says the citizien initiative petition from the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign is “particularly lengthy.” The petition received more than the 400,000 supporters and the Missouri Secretary of State's office determined it contained 214,535 valid voter signatures, surpassing the 184,720 needed to land it on the ballot.

If passed, Missouri would be the 20th state in the country to regulate and legalize marijuana.

“Our statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal justice reform advocates has worked tirelessly to reach this point, and deserves all the credit,” LegalMo22 campaign manager John Payne said. "Our campaign volunteers collected 100,000 signatures, on top of paid signature collection. That outpouring of grassroots support among Missourians who want to legalize, tax and regulate cannabis made all the difference."

More information about the petition is available on the Secretary of State’s website .

—