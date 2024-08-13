Missouri voters will decide on abortion rights, sports betting, increasing minimum wage in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Missouri will decide on Nov. 5 whether to change to restore abortion rights, legalize sports betting and increase the minimum wage.

An initiative to approve a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks did not meet the requirements to go on the ballot.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office announced which initiative petitions received certificates of sufficiency Tuesday.

Each of the citizen-led initiatives needed to gather enough signatures from registered Missouri voters to place the questions on the ballot.

The Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative

This question would allow abortions up to fetal viability. Abortions are currently banned in Missouri except for medical emergencies. The proposal defines fetal viability as “the point in pregnancy when, in the good faith judgment of a treating health care professional and based on the particular facts of the case, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.”

Sports betting

This question would allow sports betting online and at gambling boats for people over the age of 21. The state would collect a 10% tax on money gaming companies collect from the losses of bettors. That money will go to public education and a Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund. The state estimates sports betting could generate up to $28.9 million annually for the government.

Minimum wage

This question increases the minimum wage in Missouri beginning Jan. 1, 2025, from $12.30 per hour to $13.75 per hour. The amendment would increase the minimum wage again on Jan. 1, 2026, to $15 per hour. The minimum wage could change in subsequent years based on changes to the Consumer Price Index. This initiative also requires employers to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. Governments and school districts would be exempt from the requirements.



The state already approved putting two other questions on November’s ballot.

Amendment 6 preserves funding for law enforcement and other criminal justice-related personnel.

Amendment 7 asks voters to change the constitution to be consistent with state law in banning noncitizens from voting. Approving the amendment would also prohibit ranked-choice voting.

The secretary of state determined a push to allow the state to issue one additional gambling boat license did not meet the requirements to go on the ballot.

The license would've applied to a portion of the Osage River near the Lake of the Ozarks.

