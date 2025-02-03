Missouri woman with autism has a request for the Chiefs: she wants to be the team’s water girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Elizabeth Galt, 31, is a big sports fan and loves to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. She also has a big dream of being down on the field. Not as a spectator, but as the team’s volunteer water girl.

Galt posted on Facebook following the AFC Championship win asking the team to fulfill her request, explaining that she has autism. She has a nonprofit called Liz’s iPads for Autism that she says has given 33 nonverbal children the device to help them communicate.

Galt said she comes from a Chiefs family and even has a jersey from Justin Reid, but she is drawn to the team because of their work ethic.

ELIZABETH GALT Elizabeth Galt, 31, from Farmington, MO

“The Chiefs are really really good, and I love watching them play because they're so motivated. They work hard. They practice every day, and they never give up, just like living with autism. You can't give up, even though it's like living with a full-time job… And then the NFL is like a full-time job, too,” said Galt.

Her Facebook posts garnered much attention, more than 4,000 shares and plenty of comments cheering for her dream. A dream she said would make her feel accepted if it came true.

“It’d be the biggest dream, biggest goal of my life to be the Water Girl for the Chief’s Super Bowl. I would love it, and I would be so thankful. And you know God's with me all the way,” said Galt.

Galt hasn’t heard from the team yet but is keeping her hopes up.

