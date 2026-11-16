Chiefs playoff tickets at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Wednesday with Jackson County presale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for a potential Chiefs postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Wednesday.

Jackson County residents get first dibs with a presale running from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A credit card with a Jackson County billing address is required to participate.

Chiefs season ticket holders have been given the opportunity to opt in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-we-play basis.

Accounts will only be charged once each home postseason game is confirmed.

Season ticket members will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The general public can buy tickets for potential postseason games at Arrowhead starting at 11 a.m.

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