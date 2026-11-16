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Chiefs playoff tickets at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Wednesday with Jackson County presale

Jackson County residents get first access to potential Chiefs postseason tickets Wednesday morning, followed by season ticket holders and the general public.
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Darrius Smith
When the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff their game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, it’ll mark the 50th season of football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for a potential Chiefs postseason game at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Wednesday.

Jackson County residents get first dibs with a presale running from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A credit card with a Jackson County billing address is required to participate.

Chiefs season ticket holders have been given the opportunity to opt in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-we-play basis.

Accounts will only be charged once each home postseason game is confirmed.

Season ticket members will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The general public can buy tickets for potential postseason games at Arrowhead starting at 11 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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