KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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For 101 years, Nelson's Old Riverton Store has stood along Route 66. It predates the Mother Road itself, and stepping inside feels like a trip back in time.

A 101-year-old store and a newer shop show why Route 66 still draws travelers to southeast Kansas

For owner Scott Nelson, it has been a constant presence throughout his entire life. He started working there as a kid when his uncle and aunt owned the place.

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He says many things haven’t changed in the old grocery store. "A lot of this has been up here since I was a kid," Nelson said. The place is famous for its deli sandwiches and also includes a souvenir shop.

He says Route 66 is more than just a highway. "It connects all these small towns. And that's why people call it the Main Street of America," Nelson said.

A century after the store first opened, travelers are still making it a stop.

Producers of the Pixar movie Cars, for example, stopped by when they were working on the film.

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Nelson says he doesn’t take it for granted — even though it’s hard to put into words. “I’ve been here all my life," he said.

What began as a family business has become a must-stop destination for those chasing a piece of American history.

"You won't find another place like this in America," Nelson said.

A few miles down the road, in Galena, Kansas, the story of Route 66 continues with a newer chapter.

Gearhead Curios, owned by Aaron Perry, is a dream years in the making. He opened it in 2018 after stopping by a vacant building on his way to Springfield, Missouri.

The store sits along Kansas' 13-mile stretch of Route 66 — the shortest segment of the historic highway in any state.

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"No one could have told me what this would feel like," Perry said.

His place is a roadside attraction, souvenir store, and information center.

Perry has built the store's identity around the road's history, from its decor to its smallest details — including a sink fitted with a gas pump nozzle.

But Perry said awareness of Route 66's reach is sometimes lost on those closest to it.

"A lot of locals — and that's not just Galena, it's any small town along Route 66 — don't realize the international impact of Route 66," Perry said.

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For Perry, the store is both a passion and a beacon.

"Look for that happy glow in the southeast corner of Kansas. And that's where you're going to find me," Perry said.

From a store that has stood the test of time to one built on a dream, visitors continue to find their way to both — on a stretch of Route 66 where the past and present are open for business.

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