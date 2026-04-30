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A 101-year-old store and a newer shop show why Route 66 still draws travelers to southeast Kansas

A 101-year-old store and a newer shop show why Route 66 still draws travelers to southeast Kansas
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KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.


For 101 years, Nelson's Old Riverton Store has stood along Route 66. It predates the Mother Road itself, and stepping inside feels like a trip back in time.

A 101-year-old store and a newer shop show why Route 66 still draws travelers to southeast Kansas

For owner Scott Nelson, it has been a constant presence throughout his entire life. He started working there as a kid when his uncle and aunt owned the place.

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He says many things haven’t changed in the old grocery store. "A lot of this has been up here since I was a kid," Nelson said. The place is famous for its deli sandwiches and also includes a souvenir shop.

He says Route 66 is more than just a highway. "It connects all these small towns. And that's why people call it the Main Street of America," Nelson said.

A century after the store first opened, travelers are still making it a stop.

Producers of the Pixar movie Cars, for example, stopped by when they were working on the film.

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Nelson says he doesn’t take it for granted — even though it’s hard to put into words. “I’ve been here all my life," he said.

What began as a family business has become a must-stop destination for those chasing a piece of American history.

"You won't find another place like this in America," Nelson said.

A few miles down the road, in Galena, Kansas, the story of Route 66 continues with a newer chapter.

Gearhead Curios, owned by Aaron Perry, is a dream years in the making. He opened it in 2018 after stopping by a vacant building on his way to Springfield, Missouri.

The store sits along Kansas' 13-mile stretch of Route 66 — the shortest segment of the historic highway in any state.

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"No one could have told me what this would feel like," Perry said.

His place is a roadside attraction, souvenir store, and information center.

Perry has built the store's identity around the road's history, from its decor to its smallest details — including a sink fitted with a gas pump nozzle.

But Perry said awareness of Route 66's reach is sometimes lost on those closest to it.

"A lot of locals — and that's not just Galena, it's any small town along Route 66 — don't realize the international impact of Route 66," Perry said.

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For Perry, the store is both a passion and a beacon.

"Look for that happy glow in the southeast corner of Kansas. And that's where you're going to find me," Perry said.

From a store that has stood the test of time to one built on a dream, visitors continue to find their way to both — on a stretch of Route 66 where the past and present are open for business.

Fernanda Silva

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