Argentina fans celebrated Friday at Mill Creek Park, just 1 day before World Cup match against Switzerland

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

Argentina fans gathered Friday at Mill Creek Park on the County Club Plaza afternoon for a traditional banderazo — a celebration the night before an important match where fans come together to support their national team.

Some cooks began grilling as early as noon.

Nicolas Rosales drove from Dallas to be part of the celebration. He has lived in the United States for six years, but is originally from Argentina. By noon, he was already working on a traditional Argentine asado.

"Argentine asado is about sharing with friends," Rosales said.

KSHB 41

He said the atmosphere made him feel like he never left home.

"It's crazy," Rosales said. "It feels like we're in Argentina."

With Argentina's team getting closer to the FIFA World Cup 26 final, Rosales said the moment carries even more weight.

KSHB

"And knowing we're so close to the final, and that we know we can do it — winning the World Cup again — is just crazy," Rosales said.

The celebration drew local residents who what to check out the celebration. Julie Kivisto and Barb Nicely were at the Plaza and decided to join in.

"It's been a joy for me to watch and to meet all the people walking around," Kivisto said.

KSHB 41

Nicely said the experience made her proud of Kansas City. Friday's scene made her feel like something she could experience in South America.

"It's like Buenos Aires on the Plaza," Nicely said.

Kivisto said hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 changed how she watches the sport.

"I've probably watched more soccer than I ever have before," Kivisto said.

Others who stopped by the party shared the same sense of wonder. Sheila Dalrymple said the energy was unlike anything she expected.

KSHB 41

"Everybody was singing and it felt like we were in a different country," Dalrymple said.

Her husband, Tyler, said the experience has been a positive one for the city.

"Really be amongst the Argentinian fans and really experience their culture," he said. "It's so positive. It's been awesome for the city."

Not every Argentina fan at the park had a ticket to the match. Pitu Blazquez traveled from Argentina and spent the afternoon selling water to raise the money to buy a ticket.

KSHB 41

"What the national team means to an Argentine is almost everything," Blazquez said. "It's a dream."

He told KSHB 41 Reporter Fernanda Silva if he cannot get a ticket, he plans to watch the match on television at a bar.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—