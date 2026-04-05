KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Art on Walnut is back in the River Market for its fourth year, bringing hundreds of people to the area.

The event pops up every Sunday and will remain open until October.

Art on Walnut returns to the River Market, showcases local vendors

The weekly gathering brings in around $400 per event for vendors, and in 2023, it generated $1.4 million for Kansas City creative vendors.

"We have over 45 vendors from all three organizations, and we see anywhere from 4,000 to 6,000 people in foot traffic," Morgen Agesen with Art Garden KC said.

Agesen continued, "For the small business owners in the area, this is just a really big opportunity to come out and share their hard work, their passion and creativity."

The market features jewelry, art, and trinkets, providing something for everyone while helping vendors grow their businesses.

"Having the crowds out here with the beautiful weather, it's the perfect kick off," Elizabeth Chambers, a vendor, said. "It's funny because I came out as just a shopper, and I now have a booth."

kshb Art Garden KC

For artists, the event helps make dream jobs come true.

"I’ve been a stained glass artist for about seven years now," Darleen Schillaci said. "It's allowed me to pursue doing stained glass full-time, which has been amazing. They really support the community and like people show up for it."

kshb Art Garden KC

The market runs every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October.

It's free admission and is hosted at the City Market.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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