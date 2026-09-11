Century-old Purina Mill in North Kansas City coming down after city deems it dangerous

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A century-old Purina Mill — one of the first things drivers see crossing the bridge into North Kansas City — is coming down.

The structure was built in 1913 by the Wabash Railroad, changing ownership several times over the decades before being abandoned.

North Kansas City bought the property in 2022, and city officials said the building has deteriorated to the point where it poses a safety risk.

KSHB 41 Century-old Purina Mill in North Kansas City.

"It's deteriorating to the point where pieces are falling off and we don't want that," North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith said.

Smith said the site's location has complicated any potential redevelopment.

"The site is bounded by active railroad tracks, so it's really difficult to do something else with this site," Smith said.

The mill will be taken down piece by piece, there will not be an implosion. Deconstruction is expected to take around six to eight months.

For longtime residents, the demolition marks the end of a familiar landmark.

Art and Dee Whitchurch, who live in the Northland, said they have been driving past the mill since the 1950s.

KSHB 41 Art and Dee Whitchurch, Northland residents.

"It's not an eyesore, it's just a part of history," Art and Dee Whitchurch said. "It's going to be strange once you go down 35 and go across the bridge, we've been traveling it back and forth since the 1950s."

Still, the couple said they understand the city is growing and changing.

"As much as they renovate other things, you think they would be able to do something with it," Art and Dee Whitchurch said. "New things are coming in and new nice restaurants — it's refreshing that we are finally getting things over here, so we don't have to travel. We are getting noticed now."

Brittany Austin, who works in North Kansas City, said she is ready for the change.

"It's definitely going to be different," Austin said. "I think it'll be better that it's not there."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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