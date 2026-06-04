Clay County ballot measure would give commissioners benefits, raise sheriff and prosecutor pay

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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The Clay County Commission approved a measure that will ask voters to decide whether county commissioners should receive all benefits available to other employees of the county, along with salary increases for the sheriff and prosecuting attorney.

Commissioners passed the measure, sending it to the Nov. 3 ballot.

If voters approve the measure, the changes would take effect in 2027, according to Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte.

County commissioners currently receive a salary but no health insurance or retirement benefits, Nolte said. As presiding commissioner, Nolte said he currently receives health insurance.

The proposal would also increase salaries for two county offices. The prosecuting attorney's salary would be set at the same level as a Missouri circuit judge, and the sheriff's salary would be set at the same level as a Missouri associate circuit judge.

The ordinance was drafted by the Constitution Review Commission and is currently the only measure planned for the Clay County ballot on Nov. 3, aside from candidate offices.

If passed by voters in November, it would require Clay County to conduct a general election even when only one candidate has filed for office.

The presiding commissioner currently nominates members to county boards and commissions, and those nominations come before the full commission. Under the proposed amendment, any commissioner would have the authority to make nominations.

The full ballot language reads:

"The proposed amendments shall require the County to conduct a general election even when only one candidate has filed for office, transfers the authority to nominate members of County Boards and Commissions from the Presiding Commissioner to the entire County Commission, transfers the authority to appoint the Presiding Commissioner pro tem from the Presiding Commissioner to the entire County Commission, allows the County Commission to call a special meeting of the County Commission, allows members of the County Commission to receive all benefits available to other employees of the County, sets the Prosecuting Attorney’s salary at the same level as a Missouri Circuit judge, sets the Sheriff’s salary at the same level as a Missouri Associate Circuit Judge, grants additional authority to the County Administrator, as approved by the County Commission, and allows each County Commissioner to appoint one member of the County’s Re-Districting and Constitution Review Commission."

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