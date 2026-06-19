Curaçao fans arrive in Kansas City ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 match against Ecuador

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

A charter flight from Curaçao landed in Kansas City on Thursday, bringing fans of the smallest country ever to play in the World Cup to the smallest U.S. metro area chosen to host World Cup matches.

Curaçao plays Ecuador on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium. It is the team's second match of the tournament after a 7–1 loss to Germany in their first World Cup game.

The result that still felt like a victory to many fans.

Julian Diaz De Pool, who was born in Colombia, but moved to Curaçao at age five, said the lone goal against Germany was a defining moment.

KSHB

"We were together and we were one, one big family crying," Julian said. "At that moment, with that goal, we really felt we won."

His partner, Barbara Van den Bosch, who moved to Curaçao 10 years ago, said the island's identity runs deeper than soccer.

"It's not only one culture dominating the whole bunch," she said. "It's a lot of culture."

Van den Bosch said Kansas City reminded her of home.

"It is smaller," she told KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva on Thursday. "I think it's more friendly and that's how Curaçao is as well. So I feel more at home in Kansas City than in Houston."

Jensley Trapenberg, who was born and raised in Curaçao, said the World Cup has put the island on the map.

"It's just crazy," Trapenberg said. "So for a small country like ours to be in such a big, great event, it's crazy. It's a party for us. Even when we lost the game last week. A lot of people in the states (U.S.) or around the world never heard of Curaçao. And now they have heard of Curaçao."

Tinfong Wong, 77, also born and raised on the island, said landing in Kansas City felt surreal.

"We never expected this," Wong said. "It never, ever happened, and we never, ever thought it would happen, but it's just such a surprise and so nice, it's just great."

Wong said the emotion back home has been overwhelming.

"The island is entirely blue," she said.

Curaçao spans 171 square miles — smaller than Kansas City, Missouri.

But for fans like Mick Bosman, who has lived in Curaçao since age 14, the island feels transformed.

KSHB

"No one would have thought that this was like possible, and now we are here," Bosman said. "The island has completely changed. Everyone is together."

Marlon Barton, the bus driver for the Curaçao national team when they play at home, made the trip to Kansas City and said the team has one goal in mind.

"The team is here to win," Barton said.

KSHB

Sharyde Anne, born and raised in Curaçao, said the World Cup has changed how the world sees her country.

"It's something out of this world," Sharyde said. "We're celebrating. All of Curaçao is dressed in blue. Everyone, all the countries, now know Curaçao. They know who they are."

Diaz De Pool said the exposure goes beyond the scoreboard.

"Because we already won," he said. "We already won. We are here. We won."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—