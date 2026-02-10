Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curling gains popularity in Kansas City area as Winter Olympics inspire hundreds to try sport

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.


More than 400 people have signed up at the Kansas City Curling Club since the Winter Olympics began, proving that one of the most popular Olympic sports is finding new fans in the Kansas City area.

"When the Olympics are on, things get crazy," said DeeAnn Wlodarski, president of the Kansas City Curling Club. "It's still such a new experience — something not everybody gets to do."

The club's volunteers are passionate about sharing their love of the sport with newcomers.

Jeremy Katz, who has been curling for 12 years, finds joy in teaching beginners.

"When people come through the door, I love sharing this game," Katz said. "Everyone's eyes light up. "It's fun. It's cold. You're sliding around."

For some members, curling represents a return to a beloved pastime.

Eileen Schade reconnected with the sport after a 30-year break, and was struck by the welcoming atmosphere.

"I have never felt so welcomed and warm," Schade said.

New members like Caleb Book and Haden McDonald discovered the club within the last year.

"It's just something we always enjoyed watching in the Olympics," Book said. "When we looked it up and found a place here, we were over the moon."

McDonald finds inspiration in watching Olympic athletes, though he admits the sport is more challenging than it appears on television.

"I see them make all these amazing shots on the ice, and they make it look so easy," McDonald said. "Then you come out here and try to replicate even half their shots — and you're not even getting close."

Beyond the sport itself, members appreciate the community they've built at the club.

"It's given me a lot," Wlodarski said. "It's become like my second family — all the people here."

The Kansas City Curling Club in Blue Springs continues to welcome new members eager to try this Olympic sport.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

