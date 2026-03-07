De Soto mother says 'it took an American village' to evacuate daughter from Middle East

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

A DeSoto mother lived days of anxiety as her daughter ran low on medication while being stuck in the Middle East.

KSHB 41 Northland and immigration reporter Fernanda Siva amplified the mother's voice, and the help she received to bring her daughter and son-in-law back home.

"Saturday was a nightmare," Fulgham said. That was the day Fulgham received frightening messages from her son-in-law. "Adam said they could hear bombs," Fulgham said.

With their flight home on Sunday canceled, the situation became even scarier. Janet Fulgham's daughter, Laura Windholz, was running low on controlled medications she couldn't buy in another country.

"She was never a day without, but she was for, I think, four or five of the days at one-third of the doses of the medications that she should have taken," Fulgham said. "A fun trip became a nightmare."

Help came from U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids' office.

"I truly believe they saved my daughter," Fulgham said.

Davids said it was teamwork. Her office worked with the State Department to secure a flight for the couple.

"It's a really powerful thing to see the real-life impact this work can have," Davids said. "There's a lot of collaboration that happens with congressional offices and that's certainly true in a situation like this."

She said it's important for constituents to know they can and should ask for help.

"The fact that we were alerted this could be a life-or-death situation gave us the chance to make the case to the State Department that this couple, American citizens, needed to be evacuated and brought home as quickly as possible," Davids said.

Fulgham said that it took an American village of people to get them home.

The couple made it safely back home on Friday morning.

