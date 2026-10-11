Duck Donuts reopens after break-in; community helps Northland business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Northland Duck Donuts location is back open after a break-in early Sunday morning left the business with a shattered front door and roughly $1,000 in repair costs.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a masked suspect broke through the front door of the Duck Donuts location off Northeast Antioch Road. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Owner Randi Roodman said the suspect forced his way into the business and stole just two bottled beverages.

“This is such nonsense...why break glass down just to steal a couple bottled beverages?" Roodman said. "It makes no sense to me.

The damage left the business responsible for repair expenses.

“It’s such a loss that we have to cover these expenses out-of-pocket. The glass is not cheap,” Roodman said.

She said the incident is especially frustrating given the small value of what was stolen.

The business also experienced a break-in in March 2025. Roodman says the suspect in that separate case was located and arrested by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Despite the latest setback, community members stepped in to help.

Roodman said someone from the community volunteered time Sunday morning to help board up the damaged door so the shop could stay open.

Customers also stopped by throughout the day to support the business.

“We came out here right after I heard they had a break-in just to come out and support them, and I just really hope they can come back from it,” one supporter said.

Others said they were surprised to see the business reopen so quickly.

“I came in, and they were still running their organization, and it put together that nothing can really stop what you can do. It was just really nice,” said Levi Schrader, who visited the store Sunday.

As the business recovers, Roodman said continued customer support will be key.

“The biggest thing is just the continued community support for the business. Visit us and spend money to help us continue to stay operational,” she said. “It’s been a very frustrating few months.”

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