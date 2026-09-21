Eric Zahnd's family speaks out about his mental health and investigation after his death

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The family of late Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd is speaking out for the first time since his death, addressing his mental health struggles and speculation surrounding a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.

Eric Zahnd's family speaks out after his death

The Platte County Sheriff's Office confirmed Zahnd died at the Platte County Courthouse on Thursday. His brother Brian Zahnd released a statement on Facebook on behalf of the family.

"Losing Eric has been a staggering blow, and our hearts are shattered," the family said in part.

The day after Zahnd's death, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced an investigation into him, saying it was asked by the sheriff's office to look into criminal allegations. The agency confirmed the investigation is active and ongoing.

The family said the investigation was not related to his cause of death and addressed the nature of the allegations.

"Eric made a mistake and used his official county email to indicate that he would not support the reelection of a candidate. It was a mistake. We know in full health, Eric would never have made that error," the family said in part.

Dawn Parsons, a former assistant prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, said the public should avoid speculation.

"We have to be very careful about speculating about what that could be, out of respect for Mr. Zahnd, who is not here anymore to answer to potential allegations," Parsons said.

Parsons said the investigation continuing after Zahnd's death suggests others could be involved.

"There may be other people around Mr. Zahnd that may be somehow involved," Parsons said.

"An ongoing investigation does not automatically mean that anyone is guilty or anyone has engaged in criminal activity. It is an ongoing investigation, and many investigations lead to nothing," Parsons said.

Parsons also reflected on the job's demands.

"The job of being a prosecutor is extremely hard, and after decades of that job, it can take a significant toll," Parsons said.

Defense attorney Ali Young, who knew Zahnd personally, remembered him as deeply committed to crime victims and the community.

"I know that was just his passion and lifelong goal to protect the county and make sure people in the county felt safe and secure," Young said.

"It's hard to look through text messages with somebody you know is not here any longer and you won't see their name pop up on your phone anymore," Young said.

Former Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Zahnd was defined by his dedication to the work.

"You could've disagreed with him on certain issues, but you couldn't disagree in describing him as being someone who was really dedicated to the job," Peters Baker said.

"If my heart is broken, I can't imagine how broken, how many other broken hearts there are today," Peters Baker said.

Mark Gibson, who served as Zahnd's first assistant prosecuting attorney for more than 2 decades, will serve as interim Platte County prosecutor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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