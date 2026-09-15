Excelsior Springs police to hold public forum after Flock cameras damaged by vandals

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Vandals have damaged Flock cameras in Clay and Platte counties. Those incidents prompted the Excelsior Springs Police Department to host a public meeting to explain how the cameras work and help residents determine their future in the community.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Excelsior Springs Community Center, 500 Tiger Drive.

Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said as concerns about the cameras grow across the nation, the department wanted residents to have the latest information information about the cameras.

"We want to be transparent with our community, let them know how we're using it," Dull said.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Excelsior Springs Community Center, 500 Tiger Drive.

Dull acknowledged the technology carries potential risks along with its benefits.

"I do think it's a valuable tool, but could it be used for personal gain or illicit? Sure, and that's why there needs to be safeguards in place," Dull said. "We have those safeguards in place."

He pointed out how valuable the technology was in solving a fatal crash case.

"We had the woman who was struck and killed by a passing motorist," said Dull. "We never would have solved that case if it wasn't for the assistance of citizen's Ring doorbells combined with Flock cameras."

Resident Becky Treccariche said she plans to attend and is eager to learn more.

"I am most definitely going because I want to know more about them," Treccariche said.

She added she welcomes the forum as a more productive alternative to online debate.

"I'm thrilled half to death they are having the meeting," she said. "That way, we can, instead of doing the Facebook crazy thing, we can listen to what's happening."

Dull said the community and city council will ultimately decide whether the cameras stay.

"If the consensus is that this community doesn't want them, and that's the direction that our city leaders decide to go, then we'll go back to policing this city how we did before," Dull said.

He does not expect a decision to come immediately after Tuesday's meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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