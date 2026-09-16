Excelsior Springs residents see inside Flock camera data as petition to remove them grows

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

Excelsior Springs residents packed a community center Tuesday night for a first-of-its-kind look at how local police use Flock camera technology.

For the first time, the public saw what officers see when accessing Flock data, from typing in case numbers to how long data is stored. Officers walked attendees through the safeguards in place when using the technology.

Police Chief Gregory Dull said the department wanted residents to have the latest information as concerns about the cameras grow across the nation.

"We want to be transparent with our community," Dull said. "Let them know how we're using it."

Dull acknowledged the technology carries potential risks along with its benefits.

"I do think it's a valuable tool, but could it be used for personal gain or illicit? Sure, and that's why there needs to be safeguards in place," Dull said.

He pointed to a fatal crash case as an example of the technology's value.

"We had the woman who was struck and killed by a passing motorist," Dull said. "We never would have solved that case if it wasn't for the assistance of citizen's Ring doorbells combined with Flock cameras."

Residents voiced concerns about government surveillance and civil liberties.

Duane Loomis said he has fundamental objections to the program.

"I'm opposed to government surveillance and the loss of freedom I believe it's headed towards."

Bridgette Alter is helping organize a petition to bring before city council and helped make signs for the event.

"The goal is to get as many signatures as possible so city council knows that we want them turned off."

Alter said she hopes the city acts quickly.

"We hope the city terminates their contract immediately and reviews Flock's policy on data sharing."

One attendee raised the question of whether residents would have a direct say in the program's future and asked whether city officials would put the matter to a public vote.

Tonya Lakins said the event helped answer some of her questions, but she still wants the cameras gone.

"The big question is can people live with it, can we live with these cameras in our city and not have vandalism and not have our city disrupted."

Dull said the community and city council will ultimately decide whether the cameras stay.

"If the consensus is that this community doesn't want them, and that's the direction that our city leaders decide to go, then we'll go back to policing this city how we did before," Dull said.

He does not expect a decision to come immediately following the meeting.

Dull urged residents to attend city council meetings and make their voices heard during public comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—