Families flock to Oceans of Fun to escape summer heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Families are heading to Oceans of Fun to escape the summer heat.

Meg Buckley brought her kids and niece to the park Monday to stay cool before the school year begins.

"We are trying to get every last inch of fun in before school starts," Buckley said.

Kansas City families beat heat at Oceans of Fun

Buckley was intentional about what she packed for the outing.

"We packed sunscreen, water, snacks, towels and hats, and I'm checking on the kids all the time," Buckley said.

kshb 41 Oceans of Fun

The park has free water stands and a first aid hut to help treat heat-related illnesses, including exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dave Johnson, who works for Worlds of Fun, said the area has plenty of options and shade to help guests stay cool.

"Hop into the wave pool, hop into a slide on a tube," Johnson said.

kshb 41 Oceans of Fun

Johnson also reminded guests to take care of themselves in the heat.

"Wear your sunscreen, wide-rim hat, things like that. Get in the shade, cool off, get into the air conditioning if you need to," Johnson said.

KSHB 41 meteorologists say the heat index could climb to near 105° this week, and according to NOAA, July broke the record for the hottest month ever recorded in the U.S.

kshb 41 Oceans of Fun

One park visitor shared their best advice for anyone heading out in the heat.

"Drink lots of water," they said.

Oceans of Fun is open through Labor Day weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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