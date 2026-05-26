Readiness for FIFA World Cup 2026 begins in Northland as Netherlands set to train at KC Current facility

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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We are three weeks out from the FIFA World Cup 2026, and preparations are already underway in the Northland.

The Netherlands national team will practice at the KC Current practice facility in Riverside.

kshb KC current faclity gets ready for Netherlands

Dani Welniak, executive director of communications for the KC Current, said the hosting opportunity carries significance beyond the tournament itself.

"Not only is it an opportunity to welcome one of the top men's national teams into KC, but it's also a chance to be able to showcase our women's facility is world-class," Welniak said.

From setting up security gates to spray painting soccer balls, the facility is being readied for the team's arrival.

kshb KC current faclity gets ready for Netherlands

Welniak said the venue's reputation played a role in attracting the Netherlands.

"The world-class facility was enticing from success to a professional athletic environment, and they are very eager to support women's sports," Welniak said.

Enhanced security measures will be in place at the site. Riverside Police Department said its team will escort players to and from games.

On the roads, the Missouri Department of Transportation has placed orange construction cones on highways ahead of the Orange team's arrival.

I-29 in the Northland has been repaved, and District Engineer Greg Boland anticipates crews will re-stripe the interstate before the first fans arrive.

kshb KC current faclity gets ready for Netherlands

MoDOT also plans to open more lanes of I-70 around downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Boland said the priority has been clearing as much construction as possible before the tournament begins.

"I guess the main priority is trying to have as much work done as possible prior to World Cup, so that we have as many lanes open as possible," Boland said.

Even with the improvements, Boland said traffic will be heavy on game days and urged drivers to plan ahead with an alternate route.

"Travelers from outside the area are going to go wherever the main routes direct them to go," Boland said.

Welniak said Kansas City is ready to roll out the welcome mat for the visiting team and its fans.

"Welcome orange! It's going to be an absolute blast, and I can't wait to see them take over KC."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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