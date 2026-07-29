Future of Starfish Project Foundation now in Olathe City Council's hands as nonprofit seeks permit

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The Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-3 to recommend denial of a special-use permit for the Starfish Project Foundation Monday, despite city planning staff recommending approval.

The nonprofit now needs a supermajority vote from the Olathe City Council to move forward with its new location near the Briarwood neighborhood.

Future of Starfish Project Foundation now in city council's hands as nonprofit seeks permit

The Olathe City Council is expected to take up the issue Aug. 18. Because the planning commission recommended denial, Starfish will need support from at least five councilmembers — rather than a simple majority — for the permit to pass.

According to the city, while no formal public hearing is scheduled before the council, residents may speak during the city’s general public comment period at council meetings, including the meeting on Aug. 4.

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Starfish Project serves thousands of clients each month with free food, clothing and hygiene products. The organization has already leased the building but cannot begin operating there without city approval.

Joni Moreland, president and co-founder of the Starfish Project Foundation, said the stakes are high.

"If we don't get that, so many families in our community are going to suffer," Moreland said. "If we shut down, or our operation shuts down, our children are the ones who are going to suffer the most."

The organization has been searching for a permanent home after being forced to leave its longtime location on Clairborne Road when the city acquired the property for the I-35 and Santa Fe Street interchange project, according to Moreland.

She says Starfish then relocated to a strip mall at Santa Fe and Parker streets. The landlord later asked the organization to leave after neighboring businesses raised concerns about traffic and parking.

Since May, Starfish has been operating out of a temporary location on West 119th Street.

City planning staff had recommended approving the permit with conditions, including limiting it to two years instead of the standard five-year permit.

The proposed new building was previously home to a quilt shop and an Aldi.

It offers more space than Starfish's current temporary location and would allow the organization to restore services it has scaled back in recent months.

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Volunteer Delia Maggio says the organization is essential for the community.

"It's not a handout, it's a hand up," Maggio said.

Maggio said losing the location would be devastating.

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What neighbors say

More than 100 neighbors wrote letters to the city ahead of Monday's meeting, which lasted more than three and a half hours.

Supporters and opponents alike said they back Starfish's mission — their disagreement centered on whether the location is the right fit.

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Neighbor Glena Fletcher was among those who wrote to the city.

"I think they are good people with a good organization. I just don't think they belong that close to a residential neighborhood," Fletcher said.

Fletcher cited concerns about property values and quality of life.

"I think it has the potential to bring down our property values, and I don't want to deal with homeless situations every day," Fletcher said. "I just don't think it's a way that I like to live."

She also described the Briarwood neighborhood as a community worth protecting.

"It's kind of a gem here in Olathe, and I would hate to see it not be what it is," Fletcher said.

We spent over an hour in the neighborhood, and most neighbors didn't want to talk to us on-camera.

But during Monday's planning commission meeting, opponents raised concerns about the organization's fit for the location.

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Several neighbors raised concerns about traffic — especially near the Briarwood subdivision and nearby Tomahawk Elementary School.

Starfish estimated the site would generate about 40 vehicle trips per hour, including clients, volunteers and deliveries — a number some residents said was too high for the area.

"Forty cars an hour seems like a lot to me," a resident said.

"This is a great organization, but it's not appropriate for this location," said another resident.

Supporters also spoke during the meeting.

"There were weeks when my family might have gone hungry," said a neighbor about the impact of the Starfish project in his life.

"I hear all these stories of homeless people hanging out," another neighbor said. "I deliver to this place. I don't see any of that."

Moreland has said only about 5% of Starfish clients are experiencing homelessness.

"I am really ashamed of the Briarwood subdivision that they are not looking at helping and instead wanting them to leave," said another person.

Despite a recommendation for approval from city planning staff, commissioners voted 5-3 to recommend denial after hearing more than three hours of public testimony.

The Olathe City Council public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4. The vote is set for Aug. 18.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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