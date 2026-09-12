Generald Wilson brings message of unity to national anthem performances on 9/11 anniversary

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Navy veteran Generald Wilson is singing the national anthem at three Kansas City sporting events this weekend as the nation marks 25 years since the September 11 attacks.

Wilson, a retired Navy Petty Officer First Class, with a powerful, emotion-filled voice, performed at the KC Current game Friday. He's scheduled to perform at the Sporting KC match on Saturday, and Monday's Chiefs game.

Wilson says performing the anthem carries a different kind of emotion on the anniversary of the attacks.

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Before taking the field, Wilson says he centers himself with a prayer.

"I say, 'Lord, let them hear you through me. Take me totally out of the way,'" Wilson said. "I want them to feel you through me."

Wilson says one of the most powerful moments comes when the crowd joins in.

"I get chills when I hear the — I was going to say congregation — because I'm a church boy. But when the audience, when the crowd sings along with me," Wilson said.

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For Wilson, the 9/11 anniversary adds deeper meaning to every performance.

"We're human. And let's just love each other whether we have our differences or not. And this is the time. 9/11 is a perfect time to use that and love on each other," Wilson said.

When asked if he thinks about the anniversary as he heads to perform, Wilson said it is impossible not to think about that day.

"Yeah, I definitely am. I mean, you cannot not think about it," Wilson said. "It's something that you'll never forget."

He says the unity that followed the attacks is something the country is still reaching for.

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"You got to look at how America just came together. And we're missing that," Wilson said. "I'm about unity."

That message of unity is what drives him every time he steps up to the microphone.

"When I'm singing, I want them to understand that no matter what the differences are, no matter what we're going through, still love on each other," Wilson said.

Wilson says the anthem gives him a brief, but powerful window to bring people together.

"You put away your differences, all of your differences, and now I tricked you for one-minute-and-a- half, you're singing one song together. That's the whole thing for me," Wilson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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