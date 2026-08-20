Gridstor battery storage facility vote delayed to October amid neighborhood concerns

LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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A vote on a proposed battery storage facility in a Liberty residential area has been delayed after the company behind the project requested a postponement, according to the city.

Gridstor asked the city to move the item from the Aug. 24 council meeting to the Oct. 26 meeting. According to the company, the change was requested because of "scheduling conflicts."

Earlier this month, the Liberty Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denying the proposed facility, though the decision is not final.

The commission's recommendation aligns with city staff, which also recommended denial, citing the proposed use as fundamentally incompatible and inconsistent with the character and plans of the surrounding neighborhood.

Portland-based GridStor is proposing to build a 200-megawatt lithium-ion battery energy storage facility on property currently zoned for single-family homes. The company is seeking a special use permit to build at the site.

According to project documents, the batteries would store excess electricity from the power grid and release it back during periods of high demand.

During the planning and zoning meeting, neighbors raised questions about the implications of placing an industrial building in a residential area and expressed concern about the impact on their community.

Some union and trade leaders also spoke in support of the project, saying it would benefit local development, support the community and strengthen Missouri's power grid.

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