Grinter Farms expects to draw Labor Day weekend crowds despite scorching Kansas summer heat

LAWRENCE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Kansas sunflower season is in full swing, and Grinter Farms in Lawrence is expecting some of its biggest crowds of the year this Labor Day weekend.

That's even with high temperatures create challenges for visitors, workers, and the flowers themselves.

The heat is affecting more than just the people walking through the fields. Insects are also feeling the effects, and farm owner Ted Grinter said that could change the way the sunflowers look.

"They're trying to look for moisture," Grinter said. "I'm worried that the bugs are going to do more damage faster."

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

The lack of rain is adding to his concerns.

"I'm worried it's going to affect how long they last," Grinter said.

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

To cope with the heat, Grinter said he is taking his own precautions.

"I'm wearing an ice pack right now," Grinter said. He says breaks in the shade and extra water also help.

Despite the conditions, visitors said the experience is worth it. For Janette Patten, who traveled from Leavenworth, visiting the sunflower fields is a decade-long family tradition.

She also found a silver lining in the dry weather.

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

"I don't have to worry about my shoes getting muddy," Patten said. "This is one of my favorite things about living in Kansas."

Stefanie Ham, who came from Meriden, Kan., said the heat does not have to stop anyone from enjoying the day.

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

"Even though it is hot, you can get something cool to drink," Ham said.

Alice Weingartner traveled from Topeka and said the scenery makes it worthwhile.

"I mean, you don't often get the chance to see a field of sunflowers like this," Weingartner said. "So why not do it and just bring water?"

Loralee Tibbetts, who made the trip from Salina, summed up the experience.

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

"As long as you're not out in it for too long, it's so beautiful. You just can't think about how hot it is. You just have to take in the beauty of the sunflowers," Tibbetts said.

For Grinter, seeing visitors enjoy the farm makes it all worthwhile.

"I really enjoy putting smiles on people's faces," Grinter said.

He said the experience is free of charge to visitors, but donations are welcomed.

KSHB 41/ Fernanda Silva

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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