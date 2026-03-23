'He's more than just my coach': Platte County rallies around high school football coach battling rare cancer

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Community members, students and teachers at Platte County High School are coming together to support a beloved teacher and football coach battling a rare form of cancer.

Wayne Baskerville II, better known as "Coach B," has spent more than a decade teaching middle school math and as an assistant football coach at Platte County High School.

Baskerville was diagnosed with multiple myeloma during the current school year.

"It was kind of early in football season, and I was experiencing a lot of pain," Baskerville said. "I actually told the players first after practice ... that’s kind of how close we are."

Braiden Stevens, a senior wide receiver, said the coach's illness was a shock.

Stevens told KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker the coach is a father figure to the team.

"He's like a mentor to me," said Sterling Wilson, a junior on the football team.

Senior running back Adam Gisler said the coach pushes each player to be their best.

The team and coach have supported each other.

"I actually built energy off of them because I know how hard they work and the fighters that they are," Baskerville said.

The team channeled that energy as the Pirates captured back-to-back Missouri Class 5A state titles in 2024 and 2025.

"Anytime it was hard, during the season or otherwise, I always thought of Coach B," Stevens said.

The team and community have raised more than $2,000 to help with medical bills.

"We just want to make sure he feels supported and that if there's anything we can do, everyone wants to jump in," Jennifer Wilson, a parent of a football player, said.

Platte County refuses to let him fight alone.

"We love you, Coach B," Gisler and Ty Christopher said. "You’ve got this, and we’ll be here for you."

Stevens is confident about the community's commitment and the coach's future.

"I love you, Coach B.," Stevens said. "We all do. You're not in this alone, and you'll beat it, I promise."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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