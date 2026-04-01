Historic Rock Island Bridge opens in Kansas City as new entertainment district over Kansas River.

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After almost a decade of planning and work, the Rock Island Bridge opens to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday, transforming a 1905 railroad bridge into an entertainment district over the Kansas River.

The destination features 35,000 square feet of space, including food and drinks, connecting Kansas and Missouri. Developers say the West Bottoms project is the world’s first multi-purpose facility on a bridge over a river.

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On opening day, Rock Island Eats, a walk-up window, opens at 11 a.m. and the River House Restaurant opens at 3 p.m.

Going forward, the bridge will open every day at 8 a.m. until January.

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"It's been a long time coming, not going to lie," said Culinary Director Daniel White. "This is something that's awesome, something that's going to be wildly successful, and it's going to take a really, really good crew to make this happen. And we've done everything we can to get to that point."

Bradley Gilmore, owner and chef at River House, said he and his team worked on final details on Tuesday before they will welcome guests for the first time.

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"We're out here painting still, we're hanging plants," Gilmore said. "This is the most unique thing that's ever been done."

He says he's excited to show it to Kansas City.

"Views from up here are amazing," he said. "The food is amazing. You just get this true sense of Kansas City while you're up here."

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