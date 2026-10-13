I-670 closing for nearly 2 years for downtown Kansas City, Missouri, park project

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A downtown Kansas City, Missouri, park project will close I-670 for nearly two years, starting in early December.

The Interstate 670 closure will be in both directions and affect all lanes of traffic from Interstate 35 to U.S. 71 Highway, according to a project spokesperson. The work is tied to construction of Roy Blunt Luminary Park.

I-670 closing for nearly 2 years for downtown Kansas City park project

According to a spokesperson, highway work on I-670 will extend from Broadway Boulevard to Grand Boulevard. The tunnel work will run from Broadway Boulevard to Baltimore Avenue.

Phase One will build half of the tunnel infrastructure supporting the park. It will also build the park's first block, from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Richard Johnson, who drives for a living, shared his reaction to the news.

"This closure is going to be really inconvenient for me," Johnson said. "This is going to be a messed-up situation around here."

Lenin Gutierrez, who works in the area, said congestion is already a concern.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

"It's pretty congested as it is, and I can only imagine how much worse it's going to be," Gutierrez said.

Raelynn Fry, who lives in the area, said she has questions about how people will navigate the changes.

"I don't know how people are going to get around," Fry said.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Some drivers are already planning new routes and schedules. Larry Burroughs, who works downtown, said he is budgeting extra time for his commute.

"I'm at least going to have to allow myself an extra hour and a half, probably, when I first start out," Burroughs said.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Others are being optimistic about the changes.

Mark Spears, who is working in the area, shared his perspective on the closure.

"Sounds pretty inconvenient. But I suppose, for the beautification and advancement of the park, I guess it's the price of improvement," Spears said.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Bryon Hammack, who works by where the new park will be, echoed that view.

"Construction happens, and it's for the greater good, you know. In the long run, it'll be better," Hammack said.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Still, neighbors have many unanswered questions.

"We just want to know, like, how they're going to divert traffic and how we're going to be able to function normally downtown," Fry said.

KSHB 41/Jake Weller

Some of those questions may be answered Tuesday, as the city plans to reveal more details about the project.

"I'll figure out a way to get around it," Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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