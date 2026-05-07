Kansas City, Kansas, becomes sister city to Concepción, Argentina, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

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Kansas City, Kansas, is now a sister city to Concepción, in the Tucumán province of Argentina.

The connection that carries deep personal meaning for members of the Kansas City area's Argentinian community, with less than six weeks until Lionel Messi and their national team play at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

Kansas City, Kansas, becomes sister city to Concepción, Argentina, ahead of World Cup

The official Sister Cities Agreement was signed Wednesday at Sporting Park, in a ceremony that also served as the kickoff of a broader cultural and economic initiative connecting Argentina and Kansas.

Federico Carmona has lived in the United States for more than two decades. He spent Wednesday afternoon cheering and smiling.

"This is my dream," Carmona said.

For Carmona, the moment was personal — a merging of the two places he calls home.

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"This is a blessing," Carmona said.

He continued, "Argentina is my heart. I was born in Argentina. I have so much passion for soccer. I used to play, my kids play. We never thought that Argentina was going to be in Kansas City. So that was a big, big surprise for us."

Claudia Luna West, chair of the Sister Cities Association and a native of Concepción, Tucumán, was one of the driving forces behind the partnership.

"It means the world to me," Luna West said.

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She described the pairing of the two cities as a natural collaboration — like the ingredients of a perfect recipe coming together.

"Everything collaborates to be this great thing," Luna West said.

That recipe metaphor extended to food. The event featured the announcement of a partnership between Kansas BBQ Empanadas and Jack Stack BBQ — a culinary symbol of the two cultures meeting.

"Now, empanadas aren't going to be just an ethnic food. They're going to be a landmark of Kansas," Luna West said.

Mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK, Christal Watson, said the designation reflects the city's diversity and its ability to connect with the world.

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"I think it's important that we set a global stage on how diverse we are and how beautifully, wonderfully made we are with all the different cultures," Watson said.

Watson said shared experiences — including food — are what bring communities together.

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"Food is a common link. Those are the things that get us engaged… those are the things that help us grow and be a better community overall," Watson said. "We already have a flavor going on."

Jake Reid, president and CEO of Sporting Kansas City, said the timing of the sister city announcement — with the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching — felt right.

KSHB/ Brian Luton

"We've been planning this for so long. I think to have it on the doorstep now and be probably a month out is becoming very real and exciting," Reid said. "They're meant to be from… kind of everything we've got going on right now, for sure."

For Carmona, the day was a long time coming.

"We can't wait for all this to happen," Carmona said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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