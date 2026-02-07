Kansas City residents hope to transform homes into short-term rental moneymakers during World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

With less than 130 days until soccer fans from around the world descend on Kansas City for the World Cup, area residents are working to turn their homes into short-term rentals to profit from the huge influx of visitors.

Steven Ward spent his Friday morning navigating the application process to become a first-time short-term rental host for his family's duplex in Independence, Missouri.

"I know it's not a new thing out there," Ward said. "We're not the first people to ever do it, but it kind of feels like it."

The process proved more challenging than he expected.

"It's confusing," Ward told Fernanda Silva, KSHB 41 News Northland and immigration reporter. "There are a lot of times I wanted to pick up the phone and say, 'Hey, what does this question mean?'" Ward said.

Despite the complexity, Ward views the venture as worthwhile.

"It's really kind of an experiment," he said.

Suzette Leftwych also is preparing to apply for hosting privileges, taking advantage of Kansas City, Missouri's, Major Event Short-Term Rentals program — a $50 limited-term permit available for the summer. The standard annual fee is $200.

The Major Event Short-Term Rentals permit is valid from May 3 through July 31, 2026, covering the maximum 90-day period allowed under city regulations during the declared Major Event timeframe.

"It's not just as simple as going on Airbnb and clicking 'open it up,'" Leftwych said.

Her motivation is straightforward — financial opportunity combined with civic pride.

"Really, honestly, the potential to earn extra money — selfish as that may sound — but I'm definitely looking forward to the opportunity to welcome the world to Kansas City," Leftwych said.

Leftwych has set ambitious financial goals for the tournament.

"$20,000 would be fair for us," Leftwych said.

That figure may not be unrealistic, according to market data.

Luke DaMommio, who works with AirDNA, an organization that tracks short-term rental trends, said Kansas City faces a unique supply shortage compared to other World Cup host cities.

"Kansas City, unlike any other World Cup city, is in a really unique position where supply is constrained," DaMommio said.

He said people are listing properties for two or three times more during the World Cup than the previous year.

A comparison of current listings shows the stark price differences.

A property in midtown Kansas City, Missouri, costs $788 for two weeknights in March. The price soars to $3,059 for two nights around the days Argentina plays in Kansas City. Another downtown property costs $915 for two nights in March compared with $2,485 for two nights in June.

Susan Brown, president of the Kansas City Short-Term Rental Alliance, has been hosting for eight years and now offers crash courses for aspiring hosts.

"There's a lot to learn," Brown said. "I've made a lot of mistakes, and I'd really rather they learn from the mistakes we've made."

Brown emphasized the importance of strategic pricing.

"If you're priced too high, you won't get anyone," Brown said. "If you're priced too low, that's not a good thing either.

Both Ward and Leftwych are exploring additional revenue streams beyond lodging.

"Maybe driving, right? Maybe driving our guests," Ward said.

"If they're coming here to spend money, then I want to see how I can earn more than just the lodging revenue," Leftwych said.

According to Airbnb data, 56% of available listings in Kansas City are priced under $500 per night.

