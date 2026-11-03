LENEXA, Kan. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The race for Kansas governor is entering its final stretch, with Republican Ty Masterson and Democrat Cyndi Holscher making their last push to voters ahead of Election Day.

Political experts and polling data suggest it will be one of the nation's most competitive gubernatorial races.

I caught up with Masterson at The Mint in Lenexa, where he was making his final appeal to supporters.

Kansas governor's race nears the finish line as Masterson, Holscher make final push to voters

Earlier, I attended a rally for Holscher, where she made her own last push ahead of the vote.

Kansas voters' choice for governor could set the state on two drastically different paths over the next four years.

On Monday, the candidates laid out why they believe they are the best fit for the job compared to their opponent.

kshb 41 news Kansas governor's race nears the finish line as Masterson, Holscher make final push to voters

Masterson framed his campaign around the state's economy and key industries.

"We need an administration in Kansas that's pro ethanol, pro oil and gas, and agricultural pro business, and we don't have that," Masterson said.

kshb 41 news Kansas governor's race nears the finish line as Masterson, Holscher make final push to voters

Holscher focused her message on farmers and access to health care.

"I'm gonna stand up for our farmers because they're the backbone of the state. I'm gonna expand Medicaid so that working Kansans can see a doctor," Holscher said.

The two candidates also drew sharp contrasts with one another.

"She wants boys and girls sports, men's and women's bathrooms, transgender children, and also go look at her voting record. She voted against taking tax off Social Security, food, and she voted against every effort we've made to try and reduce property tax," Masterson said.

"Unfortunately, my opponent wants to take us back to the Brownback days. Our state can't afford that, so I appreciate that Governor Beshear is here because he is helping emphasize the importance of this race and this critical time we are in," Holscher said.

This race could shape property taxes, how abortion is regulated, and the future of education funding in the state.

In their final push, both candidates made one thing clear: Voters need to head to the polls.

"It's gonna rain tomorrow. Good news is Republicans are more durable. I think os get out in the rain and vote because we need them to show up," Masterson said.

"I need you and your help making phone calls, knocking doors, donating, and I need you to make sure you get out and vote if you haven't already," Holscher said.

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