KC Current face Gotham FC in NWSL semifinals rematch — fans call it payback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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After winning at home in the NWSL quarterfinals at CPKC Stadium, the KC Current will hit the road to face Gotham FC — and fans are calling it payback time.

Next Sunday, at 2 p.m., the KC Current will face Gotham FC again in the playoffs. This time, Gotham will be the team playing at home.

Last year, Gotham FC defeated the Current at CPKC Stadium in the NWSL playoffs. This year, the teams meet again, but with the Current looking to advance and fans hoping for a different outcome.

"I hope we get to return the favor and beat them at their home this time," KC Current fan Matt Huggins said.

Rachel Glenn of The Dub echoed that sentiment.

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"They beat us here to knock us out. So we'll do the same to them at their field," Glenn said.

With an away game on the schedule, Kansas City's first women's sports bar is ready for a full house.

Huggins said the place feels like a "mini stadium" on game days.

"It's so exciting just to be watching and running through the bar, and then the whole bar explodes. Just catching a glimpse of the TV and feeling the energy in here, knowing that we're all here supporting the girls together," Glenn said.

It's support the players don't take for granted.

"For the team, us, it means everything," KC Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta said.

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KSHB 41's Fernanda Silva sat down with KC Current players and talked about the possibility of making it to the semifinals.

"This year we've had a lot of highs and lows, so it truly felt like we really just fought for this and got to the playoffs," LaBonta said.

The team now has its eyes on the upcoming game.

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"Rest, recovery, but getting ourselves ready to play the next competition," KC Current midfielder Croix Bethune said.

Fans are ready, too.

"It's going to be a great game," Huggins said.

The Current will be hosting a watch party at the Current Landing for the game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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