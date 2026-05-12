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Some Kansas City drivers are feeling the weight of rising gas prices, and a new proposal in Washington could offer some relief — at least temporarily.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced legislation to suspend the federal gas tax, which would make gas 18.4 cents per gallon cheaper. President Trump has also voiced support for suspending the tax.

Some Kansas City residents said the change would be helpful.

Kansas City-area drivers react to proposed federal gas tax suspension

Sidney Sherrer, who cuts grass for families across Kansas City, said the prices have forced him to raise his rates.

"I had to," Sherrer said. "I didn't want to, but I didn't have any other choice."

Sherrer said filling up his vehicles to haul equipment has made his work increasingly difficult.

"It's really affected me," he said. "It's tough out here."

He said he welcomes the proposed suspension.

"It'll be a big help to us. It'd be a big help to the economy, too," Sherrer said.

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College student Noah Thomas said the financial strain is hard to ignore.

"My entire tank is my entire paycheck now," Thomas said.

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Kansas City resident Aidan McGarry is skeptical about the long-term impact of the proposal.

"It's like the short time fix. It's not going to do the long run eventually. That's going to have to come back.," McGarry said.

McGarry said the legislation does not address the root causes of high prices.

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LaTonya Hamilton echoed the widespread impact of rising prices.

"It's affecting everybody," Hamilton said.

Not everyone agrees on whether the pain at the pump is worth it. On Sunday, Pam Sneed and Scott Sneed offered a different perspective.

"It's worth it because our country's safer. So I don't mind paying more," the Sneeds said.

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Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said the proposal needs careful consideration before moving forward.

"Well, I'm saying it has to be studied," Cleaver said.

Cleaver pointed to the role the federal gas tax plays in funding road construction and maintenance.

"If you suspend the tax bill, how many billions of dollars will we be withdrawing from construction and maintenance on I-70, I-435, or any other federal highways?" Cleaver said.

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He said the tradeoff could create new problems for drivers down the road.

"Most people, if you ask them on the street corner, I think they'll say, yeah, let's cut the national gasoline tax. And then you go back 30 days later, and when you see people whose frames have been bent and tires have been torn to threads, they're going to say, well, why didn't the government do something? And it's because the money is gone," Cleaver said.

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When asked how he would vote on the legislation today, Cleaver was direct.

"I probably wouldn't even vote. I'd probably sit there on my hands," Cleaver said. "If we cannot work it out, the best thing for us to do is to leave it alone."

In a press release, Hawley said, "American workers and families deserve immediate relief and this legislation will do just that."

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I reached out to local representatives on both sides of the state line, but most were not available for interviews or did not respond to my request.

Congressman Mark Alford sent me a statement.

“I’ve heard from many hardworking Missouri families about how the pain at the pump is making everyday activities unaffordable. President Trump’s proposal for a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax is a common sense step to bring down prices, and Congress must consider it swiftly. At the same time, allowing the nationwide, year round sale of E15 blends would address the supply crunch that is driving up gas prices while creating new markets for Missouri farmers—a real win-win. That’s why I’m a leading proponent of the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which I’m excited to support on the House floor later this week.” Congressman Mark Alford

Sherrer said he hopes action comes soon.

"I just wish something could be done about it," Sherrer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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