KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The KC Drum Line brought a new beat to University of Missouri-Kansas City soccer games this season, growing from a few appearances on the sidelines to performing throughout the season.

Tyree Johnson, director of the KC Drum Line, said the group did not initially realize how much it would mean to the team.

“We didn’t know how much we were actually going to mean to this team when we started this thing," Johnson said.

kshb 41 KC Drum Line brings new beat to UMKC soccer

The impact was clear, and the calls kept coming.

“It went from two games to four games and then half the season, and then the last call said, 'Hey, this thing is so good we need it for the whole season,'" Johnson said.

The group's reach extended beyond the college level. Its elite squad also performed at Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup fans from around the globe.

For Johnson, the mission goes beyond performing on big stages. The group's drummers range in age from 8 to 18, and he said the goal is to give young people skills and opportunities to develop.

“We are keeping our youth out of trouble and giving our youth skills and development to prosper and be great at music and do it at a high level," Johnson said.

kshb 41 KC Drum Line brings new beat to UMKC soccer

Sunday marked the Roos' final home game and one of the last chances this season to hear the drum line perform at halftime.

Ursula Gurney, deputy athletics director for KC Athletics, said the season has been special for the program.

“It’s been amazing, and it’s special," Gurney said. "We have a great group of student athletes, and being ranked fifth in the nation is outstanding.”

From energizing the Roos' home atmosphere to taking the KC sound to the world stage, the drum line is bringing people together through music.

“Something we like to do as a drum line is bring the community together to be one community," Drum Line coach Paul Johnson said. "It’s been fun for us and fun for them too.”

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