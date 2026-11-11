KEARNEY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Two Flock cameras were vandalized in Kearney, pushing city leaders to host a town hall where residents voiced sharply divided opinions about the surveillance technology.

Carrie Wolfer is one of many Northland residents who attended the town hall on Flock cameras put on by the city and police department.

During the meeting, a petition against the cameras circulated, and many residents had already signed.

"I am not a supporter of Flock," Wolfer said. "Once you start taking little rights one at a time, you can never get them back."

The police department walked people through how the cameras are used and showed the safeguards in place Tuesday night.

kshb 41 Kearney residents divided over Flock cameras at city town hall meeting

There was no public comment afterward, but instead one-on-one sessions — something Wolfer and others said they did not like.

"It's just frustrating," Wolfer said. "I feel like it was a waste of my time to come tonight."

Andy Maidment is another resident in Kearney who wants the cameras gone.

kshb 41 Kearney residents divided over Flock cameras at city town hall meeting

"You might not be doing anything wrong now, but what happens when they decide what wrong is later?" Maidment said.

He told me he wants everyone to better understand how these cameras work.

"I want to feel like people in Kearney are better informed and aren't just being taken in by propaganda from the city," Maidment said.

But not everybody is against the cameras.

I talked to one resident who wished to not go on camera.

She told me it helps to solve crimes and that if you aren't doing anything wrong, to not worry about it.

kshb 41 Kearney residents divided over Flock cameras at city town hall meeting

Nearby Excelsior Springs' city council recently voted to end its contract with Flock. I asked the city how it would work if that were to happen in Kearney.

"I believe the board of aldermen would have to pass a resolution to cancel the contract, but they would still be liable for paying the remainder of the contract," Colleen Doctorian with the city said.

The conversation is continuing, and residents can voice their opinion on the cameras in town to the city through a survey.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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