KEARNEY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A half-cent sales tax aimed at funding the Kearney Police Department is heading back to voters this November after a nearly identical measure failed by just 44 votes in 2024.

Prop P, a local public safety tax, would fund staffing, competitive wages and overtime for the department.

If passed, the tax would add 5 cents to a $10 purchase and 50 cents to a $100 purchase.

Kearney's Prop P: Half-cent sales tax for public safety returns to November ballot

Colleen Doctorian, a communications representative for the city of Kearney, said the need for funding has not gone away.

"Our needs haven't decreased, just like every other city's needs; expenses continue to go up," Doctorian said.

Doctorian said the revenue generated by the tax would go directly toward officer pay and safety.

"This half-cent sales tax would help to fund additional safety measures for our department," Doctorian said.

Retention is a key concern driving the proposal. Doctorian said competitive salaries are essential to keeping officers on the force.

"It is very important in order to retain officers we have to have funding to fund salaries and keep our officers safe," Doctorian said.

Lauren Schwentker | KSHB Kearney, Mo.

Surrounding cities, including Smithville, have recently passed similar measures.

"A number of other local communities have passed sales tax to help fund their police departments," Doctorian said.

Kearney voters remain divided on the proposal. Donna Fehr said she supports the measure if the money is used as intended.

"Law enforcement, kind of like teachers, they aren't paid very well," Fehr said. "If it supports law enforcement and does what it's supposed to do, then absolutely."

Voters opposing the tax declined on-camera interviews. One told me rising inflation is his reason for voting no.

Prop P will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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