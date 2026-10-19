‘Keep pushing, keep believing’: 15-year-old Chiefs Kingdom Champion shares message after special day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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For 15-year-old Abram Gerber, getting to attend a Chiefs game with his family was already a wish come true, but he didn't know there was more in store.

Gerber, a sophomore who is battling leukemia, was selected as a Chiefs Kingdom Champion. His team at Children's Mercy in Kansas City describes him as resilient and joyful.

His Make-A-Wish was to go to a Chiefs game with his family.

"I'm super excited," Gerber said. "I love having my family with me because I don't know if I could do a lot of this without them."

Having his family alongside him made the experience even more meaningful.

Gerber initially thought he would be watching warmups from the sideline, but the Chiefs had more planned. During the experience, Patrick Mahomes gave Gerber a football.

The Gerber family also spent the day with Chiefs legend Gary Spani, who said he enjoys getting the opportunity to connect with families like Gerber's.

Spani said the Hunt family has kept the tradition alive.

Members of the Hunt family also took time to visit with the Gerbers, creating a moment his family said they will remember forever.

For other families and people facing similar situations, Gerber had a simple message:

"Keep pushing, keep believing, have hope."

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