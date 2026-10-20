Liberty artist spends nearly 70 hours on Patrick Mahomes drawing to give back to Gilda's Club

LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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A Liberty neighbor is using her art to give back to the community, spending nearly 70 hours on a drawing of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with a print donated to a local nonprofit.

For Keity Lane, reconnecting with her art took 15 years. Her son brought it back into her life.

"I kind of just picked it up again in January of this year," she said. "My son was drawing one day, and I saw a lot of potential in it, and I didn't want to make him feel bad or anything, but I was like, 'Do you want to see how I would do that?'"

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

Her son, Vinny Rose, said he encouraged her to pick up her supplies again.

"Whenever I heard that my mom was an artist, I asked if I could see her drawing supplies, and then that's how she got back into her art," Rose said.

Watching her work left a lasting impression on him.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

"Whenever she drew like her first drawing, I was so amazed," Rose said.

Now, Lane is using her art to give back. Her latest work is a drawing of Patrick Mahomes — number 15 — commissioned by Gilda's Club.

Paul Titterington, a member of the Gilda's Club board of directors, said the choice fit the organization's milestone.

"Since it is the 15th year for Gilda's Club, we wanted to do something with Patrick Mahomes for the auction," Titterington said.

Fifteen years is also how long Titterington has been a cancer survivor. He was 26 when he was diagnosed, and he found support at Gilda's Club.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

"Chemotherapy and the experience will just change you," Titterington said.

For Titterington, the community he found there was invaluable.

"It's pretty indescribable how important it was because, and how important it is for the other people that have it now," Titterington said.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

Titterington was the bridge that connected Lane with the organization. The drawing, which took her nearly 70 hours, carried special meaning for her.

"It's felt so amazing to give back, especially to Gilda's Club because they are a really inspirational nonprofit. They provide so many tools and support to it," Lane said.

The connection felt meant to be.

"It kind of felt like fate," Lane said.

KSHB 41/Fernanda Silva

The nonprofit auctioned off Lane's Patrick Mahomes drawing, with a print selling in the silent auction.

"I never imagined that this would be so meaningful to me," Lane said.

She says she's not done.

"I'd be so happy to donate some more art to nonprofits," Lane said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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