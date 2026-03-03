KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Missouri Street is already closed as Liberty builds a new police department headquarters.

Liberty construction sparks downtown parking concerns

Some downtown business owners worry the loss of 50 parking spots could hurt them.

Alyssa Yuhouse and her parents opened a lunch spot, The Confort Kitchen, in downtown Liberty seven weeks ago. Now, she is watching the construction unfold with concern.

"Any obstacle could potentially be a pretty big setback for us,” Yuhouse said.

The area lost 50 parking spots to make way for the new police station. The project comes after voters approved a Public Safety Sales Tax last year.

Because of the project, Missouri Street — which currently runs alongside the building — will be permanently closed in the area south of Kansas Street.

"I don’t think there’s much room for customer parking — really anywhere,” Yuhouse said.

The farmers market, which starts in May, could also feel the effects of construction.

"Construction always comes with adjustments,” said Erin Erdman, farmers' market manager with Historic Downtown Liberty. "I think it'll be confusing at first, but then, just like other challenges, we learn new routines and new ways of going around and maybe stumbling across a business that you didn't know existed on our side streets down here."

While Erdman’s not too concerned about parking, she knows visitors will have to navigate a downtown that looks different.

The city says construction should last 18 months.

After that, the parking spots will return — but they acknowledge it will be challenging in the meantime.

"There will be parking challenges for the area because we’re already short on parking in many cases here,” said Sherri McIntyre, public works director, who says the city has plans to build a parking garage in the area.

Businesses are trying to see the bright side. For Alyssa, that means hoping construction workers will become customers. Especially since another development is set to break ground nearby.

For almost a decade, the lot on the northeast corner of Kansas and Water streets sat empty after a building collapsed.

Developers hope to start construction by the end of the month.

"Hopefully that can help offset any customer loss we have because of the construction,” Yuhouse said. "We are happy if they are going to be here every day."

