Liberty gears up for Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K this Saturday

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Liberty is hosting a half-marathon, along with 10K, and 5K runs this Saturday.

Racers will be supporting the community through the Liberty Hospital Foundation.

According to the city, the half-marathon will require several road closures around town to create a safe course for the runners.

The city asks residents to plan ahead and find alternate routes if needed.

The race will start and finish at William Jewell College and takes runners through downtown Liberty.

Organizers say there will be limited parking spots at the start and finish line, so they advise people who wish to park there to arrive by 6:45 a.m.

Registration opens at 6:30 a.m.

The half-marathon and 10K start at 8 a.m., and there will be a time limit for the half-marathon.

At 8:45 a.m., the 5K kicks off. An hour later, the Kids Run takes place.

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