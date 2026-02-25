Liberty leans into America's 250th birthday while others prepare for FIFA World Cup 26 in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Liberty, Missouri, is the largest city in the United States named Liberty — and city leaders say that makes this year's historic milestone especially meaningful.

Liberty leans into America's 250th birthday celebration in July

While much of the metro area is focused on the FIFA World Cup 26 coming to the region, Liberty is channeling its energy into a yearlong celebration of the United States' 250th birthday.

"You only get one chance to celebrate 250 years of American independence, and we want to do it the right way," Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson said.

The America 250 celebration kicked off in January and runs through Christmas.

A dedicated committee is organizing events throughout the year, including a big Fourth of July parade, patriotic concerts, film festivals, and a watch party for the first U.S. National Team game of the World Cup.

Canuteson said the city is not ignoring the World Cup — it's reframing it.

"We're going to experience the World Cup, or we're going to do it in a way that celebrates America 250," Canuteson said.

He said Liberty is counting on the broader Kansas City market to draw international visitors to the area without duplicating efforts already underway in the city.

"We're not spending a lot of time on the World Cup because we think that Kansas City is already doing a great job of marketing itself for the World Cup and that Liberty is already going to benefit from being part of the Kansas City market," Canuteson said.

The mayor said his goal is to create experiences people will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

One of the elements of the celebration that will have a lasting impact is a plan to plant 250 trees across the city — trees specifically chosen for their longevity.

Harold Phillips, a Liberty city council member and chair of the America 250 Committee, described the tree planting as a gift to generations that haven't been born.

"Obviously, none of us will be around 250 years from now, but those will be magnificent trees that will have a longevity that might last long after we're gone and be our gift to the future," Phillips said.

Phillips said the city's name makes the celebration feel especially significant.

"What better place to celebrate 250 years of liberty than right here in America's Heartland?" Phillips asked

He also acknowledged that for many Liberty residents, the World Cup is not the primary focus this summer.

"Probably most people in Liberty are not going to be focused on the World Cup itself," Phillips said.

Downtown businesses are embracing both the local celebration and the potential for international foot traffic.

Danelle O'Connell, executive director of Historic Downtown Liberty — a Main Street program and nonprofit focused on revitalizing the downtown area — said her organization is working with local shops to prepare for World Cup visitors while keeping the America 250 theme front and center.

"Definitely there's a yearlong calendar focused on America 250, but we are working with our shops to get them prepared as well," O'Connell said.

O'Connell said events like a July beer crawl featuring American beers are designed to bring visibility to local businesses and give visitors a taste of what Liberty has to offer.

"It's a lot of, 'oh wow, I didn't know this business was here"' or 'oh, I haven't been here for so long,"' O'Connell said.

She said Liberty's identity is central to the celebration.

"It's our nation. It's where we're from. It's here. I look at Liberty — we're a hometown. It's America 250," O'Connell said.

"Good old hometown feeling in the big city, right on the big city," O'Connell said.

At Quilting in My Therapy, a local business in downtown Liberty, the America 250 theme is shaping their biggest annual event. The shop's 8th annual Quilt Walk will carry a patriotic theme this year, and organizers are expect to set an attendance record.

Jessica Laurent, director of operations at Quilting in My Therapy, said the event has grown every year.

"Over the years, it's gotten bigger, bigger, bigger. And so as we're expecting this to be our biggest year, we guess," Laurent said.

Laurent said being part of the broader America 250 celebration adds meaning to the event.

"It's a huge deal and it's a great honor to be a part of it, you know, and to support the businesses around the downtown Liberty area," Laurent said.

She said the timing feels right to go bigger.

"It's America. We love America. And a great small town, Liberty, Missouri, it doesn't get better than that," Laurent said. "It just doesn't get better than America. I mean, we just, we love America. And I mean, we love soccer too, don't get me wrong. But yeah, it's just, it's very special. And why not celebrate it even bigger, better this year?"

