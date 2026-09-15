Liberty Middle School student lands in top 300 of national STEM competition

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Eleanor Ann Schweitzer, a seventh grade student at Liberty Middle School, earned a spot in the top 300 of the 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge.

For the challenge, which is considered the nation's premier middle school STEM competition, Eleanor researched how eco-friendly and name-brand detergents affect skin moisture.

The top 300 were chosen from a pool of nearly 2,000 applicants, representing middle school STEM talent from across the U.S. and its territories.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

What started as a science class assignment grew into a research project driven by Eleanor's desire to help others.

Her teacher, Rebecca Groebe, a gifted science teacher with Liberty Public Schools, said the project was inspired by Eleanor's friends with skin conditions.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"She thought about her friends who have skin conditions such as eczema," Groebe said. "And she's like, 'How do we make sure that we retain moisture in the skin using 100% cotton?' Knowing that most people who have eczema wear 100% cotton."

Eleanor's research found that water helped retain moisture the most, while the eco-friendly detergent actually had a negative effect on skin moisture.

Groebe said she is proud of what Eleanor accomplished.

"I am extremely proud of her. I'm so excited for her to be able to be recognized on a national stage and be recognized as somebody who has this opportunity to show their authentic thinking and bring it to the next level," Groebe said.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

Meron Mathias, of Thermo Fisher Scientific, said making the top 300 is a significant achievement.

"These are the top of the top students across the organization," Mathias said.

Mathias added that the recognition comes with lasting benefits.

"What this means is students that are part of our top 300 are now part of an alumni community of thousands and thousands of individuals who have competed," Mathias said. "And so, already at the top 300 level, you are meeting new peers, you are expanding your network, people who are like-minded and curious."

Eleanor said her family has been supportive throughout the process.

"They told me that they would be proud of me no matter what, but they're excited that I got so far in it," Eleanor said.

Her grandfather, Randy Binkley, said the achievement reflects who she is.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"This is just another encouragement — to try, to do things, to get out there, to make a contribution, and to have a positive impact on the world around us," Binkley said.

Binkley said the family was not entirely surprised by her success.

"We expect that good things are going to happen for her as she kind of applies her intellect and abilities to the world around her," Binkley said.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

For Eleanor, the experience has revealed something about her own potential.

"I feel like that it will show that I can do a lot," Eleanor said.

She said she is keeping her expectations grounded as the competition continues.

KSHB 41/ Fabian Rosales

"I'm just happy to be in the top 300, and I'd be excited if I got in the top 30, but if I don't, it's okay, too," Eleanor said.

On Sept. 16, Society for Science will announce the top 30 finalists from the top 300. Those finalists will compete for more than $100,000 in awards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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