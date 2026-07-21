Liberty Public Schools to raise meal prices

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Liberty Public Schools will raise meal prices for the 2026–2027 school year.

At the elementary level, lunch will cost $4. At the secondary level, lunch will cost $4.30.

Breakfast will cost $2.35 at the elementary level and $2.40 at the secondary level.

In an email to parents, the district said the increase is intended to “ensure that the district continues to provide high-quality meals while at the same time maintaining a financially sustainable program.”

In a statement, Liberty Public Schools said it had intentionally minimized meal price increases “over the past several years” as the district transitioned from the pandemic, but “adjustments are now necessary to help ensure its long-term sustainability.”

The Liberty Public Schools Board of Education approved the district’s meal price plan during its June meeting.

The changes take effect at the start of the school year.

The district encouraged families who may qualify to apply for free and reduced-price meal benefits each school year. Reduced-price meals will remain $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch.

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