Liberty to host Chocolate Walk Thursday night

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Liberty will host its third annual Chocolate Walk on Thursday from 4–8 p.m. around Liberty Square.

Attendees can visit more than 20 local businesses and enjoy chocolate treats along the way.

General admission costs $20 and includes a gift tote bag for collecting treats, along with an event stamp card.

"People attend the Chocolate Walk for the experience — it’s a sweet, walkable event where they can enjoy treats, connect with friends and discover everything downtown Liberty has to offer,” said Danelle O’Connell, executive director with Historic Downtown Liberty.

After selling out last year, organizers expect around 300 attendees this time.

“It’s a great example of supporting small businesses and driving foot traffic downtown,” Historic Downtown Liberty said in a statement.

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