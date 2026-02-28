KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

The City of Liberty is moving forward with plans to remove and replace the Richfield Road Bridge, a structure that is 100 years old and has been rated in poor condition. The project carries an estimated price tag of $2 million.

Liberty to replace 100-year-old Richfield Road Bridge in $2 million project

The bridge crosses Rush Creek and is located just over one mile east of the Richfield Road and Route H intersection. The city is working on the project in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

When the city conducted its biennial bridge inspections in 2021, the Richfield Road Bridge was rated in poor condition and was recommended for replacement. Design of a replacement bridge began in 2023.

Sherri McIntyre, Liberty's public works director, said the bridge serves residents across the area.

KSHB/Fernanda Silva

"It's critical that we look at fixing this," McIntyre said.

The new bridge will be longer than the existing structure and will be raised above the floodplain elevation to prevent water from topping the bridge during flood events.

Scott McDonald, project manager for Veenstra & Kimm, said the improvements will make the crossing safer during heavy rain.

"We're able to elevate the road and provide a structure that allows for safe passage during a 100-year flood event in this area," McDonald said.

KSHB/Fernanda Silva

The $2 million construction cost will be funded through a combination of city and federal sources. Up to $1.8 million will come from a Surface Transportation Block Grant, with the remaining $200,000 paid for by the city's Transportation Sales Tax, which is dedicated to funding transportation and roadway improvement projects.

The city held a public hearing to share its plans with residents. One person who lives near the bridge and drives by it every day said the cost caught him off guard.

"Well, I was surprised the bridge cost $2 million. That's a shocker," the neighbor said.

KSHB/Fernanda Silva

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the summer of 2027.

The project is expected to take between 100 and 120 days, during which the road will be closed and drivers will be directed to a designated detour route.

McIntyre said the detour will be a significant one for those who live in the area.

"Detour routes are not close. It's not like an urban area where you can go two or three blocks over and get across. We're talking about going out and around in a rural area," McIntyre said.

KSHB/Fernanda Silva

Doug Walker, who lives next to the bridge, said construction will affect his routine.

"Coming out of our driveway, we can't turn left to go to town anymore. We have to take about a two-or-three-mile detour," Walker said. "It will be a little bit of a disruption."

Despite the inconvenience, Walker said the project is worth it.

"It'll be a big safety improvement," Walker said. "It's progress."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—